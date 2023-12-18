The war in Ukraine wears down Volodymyr Zelensky's popularity. In one year, trust in the president has dropped by more than 20%, according to a survey published today 18 December by the International Institute of Sociology in Kiev. And while military operations are being reduced at the front due to lack of ammunition and foreign supplies, even the head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny (also thanks to the personal support – again according to the survey – of 88% of the population), returns to press with other criticisms the president.

Confidence in the military at 96%

If since December last year Zelensky's 'quotations' have gone from 84 percent to 62 percent. The vast majority of those interviewed, the 96 percent, however, said they trusted the military confirming the December 2022 figure. Furthermore 88 percent of those questioned said they trusted the head of the Ukrainian Army, General Valery Zaluzhnywhich had not been included in previous editions of the Kiis confidence survey.

Zaluzhny against Zelensky

The head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, criticizes the decisions of Volodymyr Zelensky. The general takes issue with the Ukrainian president's decision last August to fire regional recruiting officials across Ukraine. “They were professionals, they knew how to do it, but they are no longer in their place,” Zaluzhny told reporters according to statements reported by the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

The general is convinced that it is essential to “return to the framework according to which we worked before”. Although, he admitted, “it is too early” to assess the significance of Zelensky's decisions that came in the midst of a corruption scandal.

Just in these hours the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that yesterday, during a routine check, they were found “interception devices in offices intended for the head of the Armed Forces” and to the collaborators of Zaluzhny, considered the mastermind of the Ukrainian battle against the Russian invasion. There have been rumors of tensions between Zaluzhny and President Volodymyr Zelensky and also rumors according to which the general has political ambitions.

“Operations reduced due to stoppage of supplies from abroad”

Meanwhile, Ukraine has reduced military operations along the entire front line due to the reduction of foreign supplies in the defense sector, in particular ammunition, denounced General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, after negotiations are underway in the US Senate to unblock a new aid package for Ukraine and Hungary blocked a 50 billion euro EU package. “The volumes we have today are not enough, considering our needs. So, we are redistributing them. We are replanning tasks that we had set ourselves to reduce them,” he said, underlining that the Russians also have problems with ammunition reserves.