As Ukraine’s incursion into Russian territory continues, Moscow’s foreign intelligence services have accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of taking “crazy” measures that threaten to escalate the war far beyond his country’s borders, according to a report by Russia’s state news agency RIA.

The accusation comes as General Oleksandr Syrskyi says his troops now control 1,000 square kilometers of the Kursk region. The commander made the statement in a video posted Monday on Zelenskiy’s Telegram channel. In the video, he briefed the president on the situation on the front line. “The troops are carrying out their tasks. The fighting is actually continuing along the entire front line. The situation is under our control,” Syrskyi said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised a “worthy response” to the Kursk attack and ordered his troops to “drive the enemy out of our territories.”

The ISW estimate

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukraine may control about 800 square kilometers of Russian territory in the Kursk region, not the 1,000 claimed by the Kiev military commander. The ISW says that as of August 12, Ukrainian forces have advanced “about 800 square kilometers.”

IAEA: Unclear causes of Zaporizhia fire, no traces of drones

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspection of the cooling tower of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant failed to determine the cause of the fire that broke out on Sunday, the responsibility for which has been blamed by Kiev and Moscow. In a statement, the Agency clarified that the team sent to the site did not find any drone debris, as Russia had accused.

Inspectors were unable to “draw any definitive conclusions based on the findings and observations made thus far,” the statement continued, saying “it is unlikely that the primary source of the fire originated at the base of the cooling tower.”