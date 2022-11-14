War Russia Ukraine, Zelensky is expected at the G20 summit in Bali: he will connect remotely

Kherson she was released but “the situation in the region is still very dangerous”, warns the Ukrainian president Zelensky in an evening video message. Indeed, bodies of the killed, both civilian and military, were found in the city. “The Russian army has left behind the same atrocities as other regions of our country, where it has managed to enter,” he explained again Zelensky. Investigators, after the liberation of the city, documented over 400 war crimes committed by the troops of Moscow.

In the evening video message the Ukrainian president also announced his participation in the G20 summit in Bali remotely. On Tuesday it will hold a speech on the first day of the summit. “We are already actively preparing for a very important week for Ukraine. Diplomatic week. The G20 summit will be held in Indonesia. Our position will be presented in a very meaningful way,” said the head of state, “we will give in public answers to many questions that are being asked now. My speech is already on Tuesday”. The Indonesian president, Joko Widodohad invited to attend the summit in person either Zelensky that the Russian president Vladimir Putin, which will be absent.

Subscribe to the newsletter

