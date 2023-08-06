RAccording to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj, ussland has once again hit the country with rocket attacks. A blood transfusion center was bombed in Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine, the head of state said on Saturday evening on the Telegram news channel. There are reports of dead and injured. Rescue workers extinguished the fire. “This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression,” he wrote. “Beating the terrorists is a matter of honor for all who value life.”

In Zaporizhia, a blow was struck against the Motor Sich plant, Selenskyj reported earlier in his evening video message. There was another air alert in Ukraine. Zelenskyj did not say if there was any damage. Motor Sich is considered the country’s most important manufacturer of engines for airplanes and helicopters as well as gas turbines. According to Zelenskyj, the Khmelnytskyi region was also hit. Russia has been waging a war of aggression against its neighbor for more than 17 months.

“Some of the rockets were shot down. Thank you to our air defense fighters,” said the head of state. Russia once again fired Kinzhal (Dagger) rockets and Kalibr cruise missiles. Zelenskyy assured that Ukraine will defend its freedom. “And Russia will not manage to replace international law with terror or crises or any intimidation.”

Selenskyj and Baerbock welcome talks in Saudi Arabia

In his speech, Zelenskyy praised the meeting of Ukraine’s Red Sea allies in the city of Jeddah, where his formula for a future peace will also be discussed this Sunday. In Saudi Arabia there are 42 countries from different continents united by international law. A key point of Zelenskyy’s “peace formula” is the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. Important bilateral meetings are also planned in Jeddah, Zelenskyy said.







In his video message, Selenskyj once again thanked Germany, among others, for the latest defense packages. Ukraine is expecting new aid package commitments from allies in the coming week. “The greater the world’s consolidation in restoring a just peace, the quicker the end to the bombs and missiles that Moscow wants to use to replace the norms of international law,” he said.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock welcomed the talks in Saudi Arabia. “Every millimeter of progress towards a just and fair peace brings a piece of hope for the people of Ukraine,” said the Green politician to “Bild am Sonntag”. Baerbock said that Selenskyj had “shown a very decisive path” with his peace formula.

In addition to representatives of Ukraine, the USA, China and Germany, for example, will also take part in the meeting in Jeddah. No invitation was sent to Russia, which started the war against the neighboring country on February 24, 2022. A peace summit with the heads of state and government is planned later in the year after Zelenskyy’s presentation.







Ukraine plans to expand drone strikes on Russian targets

Parallel to the diplomatic efforts, Ukraine is also continuing its counter-offensive. After several successful hits, the country wants to expand its drone attacks on Russian targets, as the secretary of the National Council for Security and Defense, Oleksiy Danilov, announced. “Russian targets are the best training ground for Ukrainian weapons and advertising in the world arms market,” he wrote on Twitter, now renamed X, on Saturday. August has been a successful month so far, he said, referring to hits against Russian ships.

“With each new combat mission, Ukrainian combat and naval drones are becoming more and more precise, the operators are becoming more experienced, and combat coordination is becoming more effective. Manufacturers are given opportunities to improve tactical and technical characteristics,” said Danilov. He announced more missions further afield with the aim of inflicting the greatest possible casualties on the Russians. Meanwhile, Kiev declared the Russian Black Sea ports of Anapa, Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik, Tuapse, Sochi and Taman as military danger zones. Details were not given.

On the night of Saturday, a Russian tanker between Russia and the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea annexed by Moscow was hit by a sea drone in the engine room. According to Russian information, emergency services pumped water out of the ship so that it would not sink. Russia spoke of a “terrorist attack” and announced retaliation. According to the media, a Ukrainian sea drone hit a ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Novorossiysk on Friday. Pictures showed that it had a list. According to Russian sources, a Ukrainian sea drone was destroyed off the Crimean metropolis of Sevastopol.

Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of attacking its border regions and cities with drones, including the capital Moscow. However, the attacks bear no relation to the mass Russian attacks with drones, cruise missiles and rockets. Many people die or are injured in the process.

What will be important on Sunday

The Ukraine meeting of representatives of different states continues in Jeddah. A final declaration is not planned. Russia had announced that it would monitor the talks remotely. According to Moscow, Kiev’s goal is to forge an anti-Russian coalition. Meanwhile, heavy fighting continues in eastern and southern Ukraine. There, the Ukraine, but also Russia, repeatedly reports land gains.