Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj is campaigning for support for his country, which has been attacked by Russia, and for NATO membership on a new trip abroad. Late Thursday evening in Prague, he praised the Czech Republic for being particularly committed to military aid. “The Czech Republic and the Czech people are really helping us to bring victory closer,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Meanwhile, the EU wants to create financial incentives for the defense industry to support Ukraine in order to expand production capacities for ammunition and missiles. US media reported that Washington is now complying with Kiev’s demands for the delivery of internationally banned cluster munitions. Selenskyj had repeatedly demanded this in order to kill as many Russians as possible.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that the US government is planning to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine, citing unnamed government sources. The Pentagon did not want to confirm this at first. “I don’t have anything specific to announce today,” Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said. The White House had previously said it was looking into transferring cluster munitions to Ukraine. According to CNN, the plans could now be officially announced this Friday.

Cluster munitions are rockets and bombs that burst in the air over the target and scatter or release many small explosive devices – so-called submunitions. The type of ammunition has been criticized because a significant percentage of the explosive devices often do not detonate but remain on site as duds, thus endangering the population. Germany and many other countries have signed a treaty banning cluster munitions. The United States, however, did not sign the agreement.







“I would note that the Russians have already used cluster munitions on the battlefield,” Pentagon spokesman Ryder said. The USA had cluster munitions in their stocks. Ryder pointed out that older ammunition had a higher rate of duds. “We would carefully select bullets with a lower dud rate for which we have current test data,” Ryder said. Human rights organizations have repeatedly criticized the use of cluster munitions in the war in Ukraine.