Dhe President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for further sanctions against Moscow following Russia’s new rocket attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure. There must be more pressure on Russia, said Zelenskyj in his evening video message distributed in Kiev on Thursday. He also criticized the fact that the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which was occupied by Russia, was again temporarily cut off from the power grid by a rocket attack. “This is a critical situation,” he said.

Russia can therefore no longer be a reliable partner in the nuclear sphere. “This means the faster Russia’s nuclear industry is targeted by sanctions, the safer the world will be. A terrorist state cannot be allowed to use nuclear facilities anywhere in the world for terror,” said Zelenskyy, referring to Zaporizhia. The nuclear power Russia builds and operates nuclear power plants in numerous countries.

Power and heating outages after Russian missile attacks

The Ukrainian head of state accused Russia of a war against civilization. He complained that Moscow’s attacks on civilian infrastructure on Thursday had caused partial power, heating and water supply failures in some regions and cities. Six people were also killed, Zelenskyj said. The situation is most difficult in Kharkiv, in the Zhytomyr region west of Kiev.