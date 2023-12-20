Ukraine | Zelenskyi received a request for the mobilization of up to 500,000 reservists – What does it say?

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi said on Tuesday having received a request from the country's armed forces for the mobilization of 450,000–500,000 reservists.

The president emphasized the sensitivity of the topic. Next, Ukrainian military and government officials will discuss the request, after which the country's parliament will consider it, Zelenskyi said.

Military science docent Ilmari Käihkö says that the probable prolongation of the war has forced Ukraine to consider how it can continue.

Docent of Military Sciences Ilmari Käihkö.

“From the front you can hear quite strong criticism of the political leadership and the military leadership. [––] If the war started on February 24, 2022 and it's still there, yes, you should be able to get some kind of break,” says Käihkö.

According to Käihkö, the statement heard last week from the head of Ukraine's military intelligence is also likely to be behind the wish to launch the business.

Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said Sunday, December 17that the country has no other option than a general business proposal.

“It may be that such a statement from the military leadership has forced Zelensky's hand a bit. On the other hand, the need for mobilization is certainly something that has been discussed for a long time,” says Käihkö.

According to Käihkö, there is a clear message from the front that there are currently not enough people there.

“Perhaps Ukraine has hoped for a quick war. That would explain why no investment has been made in creating a reserve”, Käihkö estimates.

He considers 450,000-500,000 to be mobilized in a country the size of Ukraine to be huge.

“Business promotion would have enormous social effects. It also explains why Zelenskyi was quite cautious about the matter and rather spoke about the matter being investigated.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi appeared serious at Tuesday's media conference.

I'm crazy according to the sensitivity of the business launch issue is also affected by the realities of the economy. Mobilizing half a million people would mean that the same number of people would be out of work. At the same time, tax revenues would decrease.

“As always in war, there are two components here. If society collapses, the front collapses too. If, on the other hand, the front collapses, there is a danger that society will collapse as well. These two must be kept in balance.”

International pressure also has an effect.

“Even in Finland, voices have been heard that Ukraine can blame itself for a possible defeat if the country does not mobilize more people to the front. For example, the point of view used is that Finland mobilized 15-16 percent of the population during the continuation war.”

Käihkö reminds that Ukraine will not win with soldiers alone. In addition, ammunition, weapons and the ability to lead large forces are needed.

“Several experts have also spoken about the fact that the number of crews is not necessarily Ukraine's biggest problem, but the leadership of the troops.”

New According to the expert, the practical implementation of the business launch is a question of ten points.

Since the number of volunteers seems to be exhausted, coercive means must be resorted to. However, it has its political risks. The question is a sensitive one.

According to Käihkö, calculating the age limit has been a topic of discussion in Ukraine for a long time. So far, 18–27-year-olds have not been covered by the regulations on starting a business in Ukraine. University students have also been able to avoid being on the front lines.

“If Zelenskyi starts to mobilize young people, it will certainly spark a discussion about justice. The discussion is also related to the fact that some soldiers have had to be at the front for a long time.”

According to him, a situation where the measures do not apply to everyone always raises the question of why this is done.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi (second left) listens to Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi (center) during a visit near the front lines in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, at the end of November.

Tuesday December 12 survived, that the US Congress could not reach a decision on a new $60 billion aid package for Ukraine before the three-week Christmas break. The decision will be postponed to next year.

On Friday, December 16, it also became clear that the EU will have to postpone the decision on the long-term support of 50 billion euros. Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán blocked a unanimous decision at the EU summit in Brussels.

According to Käihkö, increasing education and improving its quality is a reasonably affordable way to offer help to Western countries.

“Ukraine has had education problems throughout the war. The troops have been on the frontlines, when training has been impossible. If Ukraine gathers troops for training, training places will become a clear target for Russia. That is why training has been given abroad.”

Bridge at the moment, Ukraine has about 600,000 people on the front, says HS's fact checker John Helin.

HS fact checker John Helin

According to Helin, the aim of launching the movement is hardly to double the number of those on the frontline. The goal is probably rather to mobilize soldiers over a long period of time to supplement various units.

“The situation shows that Ukraine is preparing for a long war, in which additional troops are constantly needed to supplement the losses.”

According to him, reinforcements are needed across the width of the front. Helin considers it possible that over a long period of time new units will also be established for future operations.

“Ukraine is also constantly taking losses on the front, even though Russia is constantly taking bigger losses,” says Helin.

According to him, the rotation of those currently at the front would probably be more important than the creation of new units.

“Clear war fatigue and combat stress can be seen in the frontline soldiers,” says Helin.

“The longer a soldier stays at the front in a continuous combat situation, the more likely it is that his combat ability may collapse at some point. At least this is the case according to American studies conducted during the Second World War”.

Ukrainian the average age of a frontline soldier has allegedly been around 43 years.

“Ukraine needs to respond to the rising middle age and the fact that there are fewer and fewer volunteers all the time,” says Helin.

The number of those who will be mobilized now would probably be largely untrained young men who have no background in the training of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“At its worst, this will look like the Ukrainian military police are going to give more and more orders to people on the street to move,” says Helin.

According to him, this hardly happens in Kyiv, but in other cities, the military police have been ordering Ukrainians to move since the beginning of the war.

I rang half a million is a large but not impossible number if the business launch is done gradually.

In addition, it contains a strong political message to the West that in terms of military training, Ukraine will need more and more help in the future.

“If Ukraine does not receive support for education from the West now, the skill level may decrease. Especially if more and more reluctant men have to be sent to war.”