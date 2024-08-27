Ukraine | Zelenskyi plans to present a plan to Biden to stop the Russian attack

Ukraine|Zelenskyi said Ukraine’s attack on Russian soil in Kursk is only part of a broader “powerful” plan.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi said on Tuesday that he plans to present to leaders of both parties in power in the United States a plan to end the war of aggression against Russia.

Among other things, they reported on the matter Bloomberg and The Washington Post.

Zelenskyi wants to tell his plan to the President of the United States For Joe Biden and for presidential candidates Terrible for Harris and For Donald Trumpwhen he visits the UN General Assembly in New York in September.

Zelenskyi did not reveal the details of his plan, but he described it as “a powerful package that will use diplomacy to force Russia to give up the war.”

Ukraine’s attack on Russian soil in the Kursk region is also only part of this larger plan, Zelenskyi said. He characterized the attack as a success and stated that it led to “several necessary solutions”.

Various parties have considered that Ukraine might want to use the territories seized from Russia as a pawn in possible peace negotiations.

To the plan according to Zelensky, also involves economic activities, and it affects “Ukraine’s place in the global security environment”.

“The main thing is to force Russia to end the war. We want justice for Ukraine. If this plan is approved – and if it is implemented – we believe that the most important goal will be achieved,” Zelenskyi said at a press conference in Kyiv.

On the same occasion, Zelenskyi’s chief of staff Andriy Jermak stated again that Ukraine wants to organize a new peace meeting. Ukraine also hopes that Russia will participate in the meeting.

Russia did not participate in the first peace conference organized by Ukraine in Switzerland in June. According to Jermak, it would be difficult for Russia to ignore the next meeting if other member countries of the Brics group – such as Brazil, India or China – participated in it.

Zelenskyi also said that Ukraine has been using F-16 fighter jets from its Western allies to defend itself against a large wave of Russian missile strikes that rocked Ukraine on Monday.

Ukraine has long requested F-16 fighter jets, characterizing their acquisition as a turning point in the war.

It depends on the President of the United States, Joe Biden, whether the plan presented by Ukraine in September will be successful.

United States is preparing for the presidential elections, where political disputes include support for Ukraine and the question of a possible end to the war.

Harris has assured that he will stand behind Ukraine as long as the need requires. Trump and especially his vice presidential candidate JD Vance on the other hand, they have had a more lenient attitude towards Ukraine’s support.

For example, Trump has said that he would end the entire war within a day if he became president, and Vance has stated directly, that he doesn’t really care what happens to Ukraine.

The sitting president, Biden, has spoken emphatically on behalf of Ukraine. However, Zelenskyi knows that the continuation of Biden’s line is far from certain.

However, Zelenskyi seems to believe that Biden can still help Ukraine towards its goals during the last months of his presidency.

“It depends [Yhdysvaltojen presidentistä]whether the plan will succeed,” Zelenskyi said.