Ukraine Zelenskyi of Ukraine stressed to Biden his support for a peaceful solution to the conflict, but also thanked the army for strengthening its support

The presidents of the United States and Ukraine were said to agree to continue diplomatic efforts in Ukraine.

The United States president Joe Biden The President of Ukraine discussed Finnish time by telephone on Sunday evening Volodymyr Zelensky with. The call is said to have taken about 50 minutes.

The call focused on Russia’s increased military presence on the Ukrainian border. The U.S. administration estimated on Friday that Russia could attack Ukraine “at any time”.

According to a White House press release, Biden reiterated in a call to Zelensky the U.S. commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity. The press release also said the presidents agreed that it was important to continue “diplomacy and intimidation” in response to Russia’s actions.

Biden also reiterated to Zelensky his promise that if Russia invaded Ukraine, “the United States would react quickly and decisively, together with its allies and partners.”

Ukraine a press release from the presidential office said Zelensky thanked the United States and its other partners for their continued support.

“We know it. And we hope that, along with other things, it will help curb the spread of panic, ”Zelenskyi said in a statement.

Zelensky was also said to have emphasized that Ukraine is “only in favor of a peaceful resolution of the conflict”. At the same time, however, the president also thanked the United States for strengthening security cooperation with the country’s military.

“We are not yet a member of NATO. That is why a strong Ukrainian army is essential for the security of our country, ”Zelenskyi said in a press release.

According to Zelensky’s office, possible sanctions were also raised if Russia’s actions escalated into an attack. In a phone call, Zelenskyi also invited Biden to visit Ukraine, which he believes would send a strong message and help calm the situation.

Yesterday on Saturday, Biden spoke over the phone with the Russian president Vladimir Putin with. He said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would have “rapid and serious consequences”.

Adviser to the United States Department of State Derek Chollet opened in more detail on Sunday In an interview with the BBCwhat Biden meant by the consequences mentioned in the call.

U.S. State Department Adviser Derek Chollet at a news conference in Bucharest, Romania on February 9th.

Chollet said it would involve tangible and crippling economic sanctions as well as strengthening NATO’s military performance in NATO countries in Eastern Europe. According to Chollet, the measures would mean a setback for Russia, as they would isolate Russia from the rest of Europe and strengthen NATO’s position in the region.

Also German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said Russia will face immediate Western sanctions if it attacks Ukraine.

“It will lead to tough sanctions that we have carefully prepared and that can be put in place immediately,” Scholz said on Sunday, according to AFP.

Scholz is scheduled to meet Monday with Ukrainian President Zelenskyi in Kiev and Russian President Putin in Moscow on Tuesday.

However, the impact of sanctions has been questioned. Russian Ambassador to Sweden Viktor Tatarintsev said the Swedish newspaper In an interview with Aftonbladetthat Russia is not interested in any additional sanctions from the West.

“I’m sorry for my language, but we don’t care a shit,” Tatarintsev told Aftonbladet on Saturday.