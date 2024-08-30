Ukraine | Zelenskyi fired the air force commander four days after the F-16 crash

Ukraine|The well-known fighter pilot Oleksi Mes died in an accident.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi dismissed the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Mykola Oleštšukkin on Friday, reports the Reuters news agency.

The announcement of Oleshchuk’s dismissal came four days after one of the F-16 fighters that Ukraine received from western countries was destroyed in an accident. Famous fighter pilot Be Mes died in an accident.

of The Wall Street Journal according to the information the crash occurred during a massive Russian missile attack, but was apparently due to pilot error. According to the Ukrainian authorities, the fighter was involved in repelling Russian missiles.

Ukrainian news agency Interfax told on Friday that Ukrainian and US experts are working together to determine what caused Monday’s F-16 crash. The machine is made in the USA.

About the accident it was not reported until Thursday, i.e. three days after the accident. Before Oleshchuk’s dismissal was reported on Friday, he commented to Interfax that Ukraine would have been open about reporting the accident.

“Nobody was hiding anything and nobody is hiding anything!” he said, according to Interfax. The exclamation mark was in the original news.

Oleštšuk said that the details of the accident cannot be made public right away and cannot be identified to the media.

“There is a war in the country,” he said.

Russia carried out an exceptionally large series of airstrikes in Ukraine on Monday. To Zelensky by Russia used more than a hundred missiles and about a hundred drones in its attack.