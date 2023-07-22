Ukraine | Zelenskyi fired his ambassador to Britain – This is how the British media tell the background of the dispute

The ambassador had criticized Zelensky in an interview with a British channel.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi dismissed Ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain Vadym Prystaikon on Friday. The matter was reported by, among others, Reuters, according to which the reason for the dismissal was not disclosed. However, on Friday, the British media reported the background of the dismissal in more detail.

the BBC and of The Guardian according to the reason was Prystaiko’s interview in which he criticized Zelensky’s comments to Britain.

Prystaiko said in an interview with the British Sky News channel that Zelensky’s British defense minister For Ben Wallace the pointed, sarcasticly sour comments were “unhealthy”. The news of Prystaiko’s dismissal came soon after.

The background of the dispute was Zelensky’s frustration with the slowness of Ukraine’s NATO process, and the sharp response of representatives of Britain and the United States.

Wallace and the US President’s security policy advisor Jake Sullivan had urged Zelensky during the NATO summit last week to be more grateful to his Western helpers. Zelenskyi had expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that no precise schedule or list of requirements had been given for Ukraine’s possible NATO membership.

Wallace and Sullivan were from The Guardian by said in separate interviews in Vilnius that Zelenskyi should be more grateful for all the help their countries have already given Ukraine. Wallace had noted how the United States has already provided a “tremendous amount” of aid to help Ukrainian soldiers and that “the citizens of the United States deserve at least some degree of gratitude.”

Wallace made a very similar comment in his interview.

“Like it or not, people want to see a little gratitude,” he said.

Wallace said that he had discussed the same issue with the Ukrainian leadership earlier. According to his story, he had told them that he would not accept Ukraine’s continuous arms orders “like an Amazon online store”.

Zelenskyi responded with sarcastic comments:

“How could we show our gratitude? We can wake up every morning and give thanks [Wallacea]. He could write me a letter and tell me how I should thank him.”

Ambassador Prystaiko was asked in an interview with Sky News about Zelensky’s response to Wallace. According to the BBC, Prystaiko stated that the sarcasm contained in Zelensky’s answer was unhealthy.

“We don’t expect anyone to fight for us, we just ask for equipment,” Prystaiko said.

According to him, Russia just needs to know that Ukraine and Britain work together and there are no problems between the two countries.

According to The Guardian, the interview was followed by a difficult phone conversation between Prystaiko and Zelenskyi. It ended with Prystaiko’s dismissal.

Prystaiko managed to serve as Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK for three years, starting in 2020. Before that, he had worked in Ukraine, among other things, as the Minister of Defense.