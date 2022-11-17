Ukraine | Zelenskyi denies what the entire West recognizes: This is how different countries commented on the missile that fell into Poland

According to the most reliable information, a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile, which it had fired against a Russian cruise missile, fell in Poland.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi remained throughout Wednesday in his position that the missile that killed two people in Poland on Tuesday was not fired by Ukraine. During Wednesday, it began to seem obvious that it was a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that had been fired at a Russian cruise missile and had accidentally fallen in Poland.

According to Zelenskyi, he bases his position on the information shared by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and “can only trust them”. On Wednesday, he demanded that Ukraine get access to the accident site and all information about the investigation of the case.

“If, heaven forbid, [ohjuksen] the pieces killed people, we must apologize. But, sorry, [haluan] first about what happened in the investigation, access to the material that you have – we want to get these,” Zelenskyi said on Wednesday evening, according to The Financial Times.

“This is getting ridiculous. The Ukrainians are destroying our trust in them. No one blames Ukraine and they lie to us completely openly. This is more destructive than the missile itself,” a diplomat from an unnamed NATO country commented to FT about Zelensky’s speech.

US general Mark Milley on the other hand, said that he has tried to reach his Russian official brother, but without success. According to Milley, the goal was to clarify the situation and prevent the situation from escalating.

Poland initially only announced that the missile appeared to be Russian-made, but on Wednesday the president Andrzej Duda said it was “very likely” a missile fired by Ukrainian air defenses. He called what happened “an unfortunate accident”.

“Based on our and our allies’ information, it was an old S-300 missile manufactured in the Soviet Union. There is no evidence that the shooter was Russia,” Duda said.

of the United States president Joe Biden informed the G7 countries and its NATO allies on Wednesday that it was specifically an anti-aircraft missile fired by Ukraine.

U.S. official sources anonymously told the news channel CNN that the Ukrainian armed forces had admitted to their allies that they had tried to repel a Russian missile at the same time as the missile fell in Poland and near the accident site. However, it was not certain whether it was this interception attempt that caused the missile to fall in Poland.

Belgium Minister of Defense Ludivine Dedonder said that it was the Ukrainian anti-aircraft system that had repelled Russian missiles and “fire from Russian missiles and Ukrainian anti-aircraft fire hit Polish territory”.

Hungary called Ukraine’s Zelenskyi’s claims that it was not a Ukrainian but a Russian missile irresponsible.

“In such a situation, world leaders must speak responsibly”, the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán undersecretary Gergely Gulyás said on Wednesday. “The president of Ukraine was wrong to immediately blame the Russians. It’s a bad example.”

Military alliance NATO, to which Poland belongs, in any case shifted the blame for what happened to Russia.

“This is not Ukraine’s fault. Russia bears the ultimate responsibility because it continues its illegal war of aggression,” NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Russia admitted that it had attacked Ukrainian military targets and the energy grid with large-scale missile strikes on Tuesday. However, it emphasized that it had not struck 35 kilometers closer to the Polish border.

The Russian presidential administration accused Poland of a “completely hysterical” reaction to the incident.

Spokesman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova suggested that Poland apologize to the Russian ambassador From Sergei Andreevwho was called to give an explanation of what happened very soon after the missile fell in Poland.

In response, Russia invited the Polish ambassador for an interview.

Zaharova also taunted Ukrainian President Zelensky and the Foreign Minister Dmytro Kulebaa that they had demanded a strict response from the United States and NATO to their supposed Russian attack.