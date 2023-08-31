Ukraine | Zelenskyi: “At least thousands” of Ukrainians have fled military service abroad due to false exemption

The President of Ukraine told about it, referring to the investigation done by the National Security and Defense Council.

Thousands the Ukrainians have paid for not having to defend their homeland in the war against Russia, according to the president quoted by Reuters to Volodymyr Zelensky from a recent speech.

Zelenskyi said on Wednesday that the National Security and Defense Council has reviewed information on persons released from military service. Based on them, it seems that the number of people released from the army for medical reasons has increased significantly since the start of the war.

The case is still under investigation.

“There are examples of regions where the number of people released from military service due to the decisions of the medical commission has increased tenfold since February of last year,” Zelenskyi said in a video speech on Wednesday evening.

“It is completely clear what kind of decisions they have been. Corrupt decisions,” he continued.

Zelenskyi said that the investigation has revealed corruption among officials in different areas and in different positions. The bribes paid to officials ranged from 3,000 to 15,000 dollars, i.e. approximately 2,700 to 13,700 euros.

According to Zelenskyi, an even more detailed investigation is needed into how many people have escaped from military service abroad with the help of medical exemption.

“We are talking about at least thousands of people”, he estimates.

Zelenskyi has said that he is fighting corruption with all his might. Earlier this month, he fired all the heads of Ukraine’s regional recruitment centers, according to Reuters.

Previously this week Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense found itself in the middle of a corruption scandal. Ukraine allegedly bought uniforms at inflated prices during Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Minister of Defense Would be Reznikov denied corruption allegations.