“Russian army bombed Zaporizhzhia with S-300 missiles. This is how the terrorist state spent last Palm Sunday.” These are the words of the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky in his usual evening speech according to reports from Ukrinform. “In this way, Russia isolates itself even more from the world and from humanity,” he warns. In the course of the shelling, Zelensky notes, “a residential building was hit.”

On Easter day, a Russian raid on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia killed a father and his almost 11-year-old daughter. According to local authorities, only the 46-year-old mother was rescued from the rubble. According to the Ukrainian president, every bright Christian holiday “teaches us that we may not know how, but we must be sure that evil will lose. We must believe it. And we believe it. The world is with us”.

With today’s small victim in Zaporizhzhia, 468 children have been killed in Ukraine by Russian attacks since the beginning of the war. Another 947 were injured, according to the Kyiv Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram. “To date – he writes – more than 1,415 children have been injured in Ukraine as a result of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 468 children have died and more than 947 have been injured more or less severe”. “The children most affected – reads the message – are in the Donetsk region, 449, in the Kharkiv region, 275 in the Kiev region, 127 in the Kherson region, 94 in the Zaporizhzhia region, 89 in the Mykolaiv region, 85 in the Chernihiv region, 68 in the Luhansk region and 66 in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

THE VALUES OF FREEDOM – Zelensky on Sunday afternoon had sent in a post on Facebook “sincere wishes to the Ukrainians and to all Christians for Easter”. “This is the modern world – adds Zelensky -. A world that wishes to live free. A world where life, respect and equality of every person is valued. Ukraine stands guard over this world today. It fights for his land and fights for its values. Two days ago, I shared an ‘iftar’ with Ukrainian Muslims. Soon I will also wish Ukrainian Jews Easter greetings. And in exactly one week to all those who celebrate Easter this year Easter April 16”.

“We may have different religions but we believe in freedom equally. We may have different traditions, but there is one common one for all: it is the protection of the native land.”

THE JOURNEY TO GERMANY – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may visit Germany for the first time in May to receive the Charlemagne award in person. This was revealed by the Sunday edition of Bild, which cites a German government source. The prize is awarded every year in Aachen to a personality who has distinguished himself for his contribution to European unity. If confirmed, the visit would seal the new phase in relations between Kiev and Berlin, after the tensions of recent months caused by, according to Zelensky, Germany’s insufficient commitment to military supplies to Ukraine. The awarding of the Charlemagne Prize, which rewards efforts towards European unification, will take place in the coronation hall of Aachen’s town hall on 14 May.

The organizers of the prize are preparing to welcome Zelensky, the city of Aachen reported shortly before Easter. However, the Ukrainian president’s participation will depend “strongly on the war situation at the time and the resulting security conditions”. If Zelensky can’t attend in person, he will connect via video, organizers said, adding that this option is also being planned.