Ukraine: Zelensky, “Working on ceasefire road map”

A road map for peace in Ukraine, “a plan that will be ready in November and that I will present to President Biden, to candidates Trump and Harris, and to the G7 leaders because I want to know what they think about it.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with the directors of six Italian newspapers – Repubblica, Corriere della Sera, la Stampa, Sole 24 Ore, Tg1, Skytg24 – moderated by Monica Maggioni, former director of Tg1 and war correspondent. This is therefore his “secret plan” that Zelensky is working on, with a still confidential framework, which is why he did not provide many details. From his statements, however, it is clear that the plan will include an active role in the Ukrainian defense of Western partners that is “a guarantee of the ceasefire”. And therefore allows the leader of Kiev to sit at the table and open diplomatic negotiations. In the interview, the Ukrainian president also defended the incursion into Russia and raised the alarm about military supplies from North Korea and Iran to the Kremlin. In particular, Zelensky explained that Ukraine was forced to carry out a preventive operation in the Kursk region because “American and other Western intelligence warned us that the Russian Federation was trying to occupy Kharkiv and the Sumy region to create a buffer zone in the north of Ukraine. In Kharkiv we stopped them, for Sumy we took a preventive action in Kursk to defend the city. We had the right to do so,” he said. On the burning issue of weapons, Zelensky confirmed the news published by the Wall Street Journal of Tehran’s delivery of weapons to Russia, and supplies also coming from North Korea. “Moreover, all the long-range missiles that are launched from Russia have Western components, parts from Taiwan, Chinese parts. We have all the evidence. Putin does not have a single long-range missile that is built entirely from Russian components,” the Ukrainian president stressed.

On relations between Kiev and Rome, in particular on the fact that in Italy not all the political forces of the Meloni government are in favor of the occupation of the Russian region of Kursk, Zelensky assured that he “has no problem with the Italian government”. In his morning meeting with Prime Minister Meloni, he spoke about “rebuilding Ukraine, preparations for the conference on the subject that will be held in Italy in 2025”. In the context of the Ambrosetti Forum, which takes place at Villa D’Este on Lake Como, the Ukrainian president also “met with the most important CEOs of your country”, as reported to Italian newspapers. And on the recent government reshuffle – which has generated perplexity among the allies – Zelensky explained that “the change is due to the fact that the war continues and every person, even highly professional, is tired”. He argued that “Ukraine has no chance of winning if it is tired. We must work 24 hours a day for our people. I had already said about the intention to make a change in the entire system and I had started with the commander of the armed forces (Zaluzhny, ed.) and now we have arrived at the government. This will allow us to have new energy. The professionalism of the ministers who are leaving has never been in question”.

Ukraine: Zelensky, ‘thanks to Giorgia Meloni for efforts for just peace’

“I thank Giorgia and the Italian people for their support and efforts to restore a just peace.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote this on X, reporting on the meeting he had with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, with whom “we spoke about the implementation of the Peace Formula, with Italy playing an active role on all its points.”

Ukraine: Zelensky, ‘Meeting with Meloni? Very good’

The meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni went “very well”. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, intercepted by reporters at the end of the meeting with the Prime Minister at Villa d’Este, Cernobbio. When asked how the bilateral meeting went, Zelensky replied: “Very good”.

Ukraine: Zelensky, ‘with Meloni we talked about restoring the energy system’

“One of the key topics we discussed was the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, focusing in particular on the restoration of our energy system. We deeply appreciate Italy’s decision to host the next Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2025.” This was stated on X by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti forum in Cernobbio.

Ukraine: Meloni to Zelensky, ‘we will not give up, we will continue to support Kiev’

“The conversation with Zelensky? We discussed how to continue working to ensure legitimate defense and to reach a just peace.” This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during her speech at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio. “The theses I supported two years ago on Ukraine are the same ones I support now as Prime Minister: we must not give up on Ukraine and we must continue to support it,” she concluded.

Ukraine: Meloni to Zelensky, ‘continued commitment to legitimate defense and just and lasting peace’

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, had a bilateral meeting today with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio. The two leaders, according to a note from Palazzo Chigi, discussed the latest developments in the situation on the ground and Ukraine’s most immediate needs in view of the winter and in the face of ongoing Russian attacks against the civilian population and critical infrastructure. The Prime Minister reiterated the centrality of support for Ukraine in the agenda of the Italian Presidency of the G7 and the ongoing commitment to the legitimate defense of Ukraine and a just and lasting peace. Finally, particular attention was paid to the topic of reconstruction, also in view of the next Ukraine Recovery Conference being held in Italy in 2025.