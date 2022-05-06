Friday, May 6, 2022
Ukraine: Zelensky will meet with the leaders of the G7 in a video conference

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 6, 2022
in World
Volodymyr Zelensky and Boris Johnson

After meeting with President Volodimir Zelensky (right), Johnson promised 120 armored vehicles.

At the meeting, which will take place on Sunday, the Ukrainian president will give details of the conflict.

The leaders of the great powers of the G7 will hold a virtual meeting on Sunday largely dedicated to the war in Ukraine in which its president, Volodimir Zelenski, will participate, a spokeswoman for the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, announced on Friday.

(Also read:

“The May 8 is a historical date that marks the end of World War II in Europe,” said Christiane Hoffmann.

The meeting will deal “particularly with the situation in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelensky will participate and detail the current situation in his country“added the spokeswoman whose country chairs the G7 this year.

Hoffmann recalled that the current war in Ukraine returns “G7 cohesion more important than ever“.

G7 Summit 2021

G7 leaders in England.

Photo:

Andrew Parsons. Eph

US President Joe Biden already announced on Wednesday an upcoming meeting of the group of the world’s most industrialized countries without giving a specific date.

“We are open to additional sanctions”Biden said, adding that he would talk with G7 members about “what will or will not be done.”

The G7 brings together Germany, Canada, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Japan.

AFP

