To repel the latest wave of attacks by Russian forces, and shoot down missiles and drones, Ukraine has used F-16s supplied to Kiev by the West, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference in Kiev, the Guardian reports. Zelensky announced earlier this month that Ukraine had received the first military aircraft promised by allied countries. “We have already destroyed some missiles and drones using F-16s,” he said.
#Ukraine #Zelensky #Westernsupplied #F16s #Moscows #latest #attacks
Leave a Reply