WASHINGTON. The flow of US weapons into Ukraine has dropped dramatically over the past two months. It is not the consequence of a political decision, but a path that became necessary since the Congress did not approve further appropriations for Kiev. And unless there are sensational and unpredictable twists, an agreement on the budget in the House and Senate appears unlikely until mid-January.

“The funds – explain the Administration officials – will be finished at the end of December” and the decision to reduce the amount of allocations (the last tranche was just 100 million last week) is the result of a strategy with which favored continuity rather than finding itself without any more availability in the face of larger shipments of weapons.

So far the Administration has used over 97% of the available funds and other small allocations could arrive in 10-15 days. But the blanket is short. On Thursday, Ukrainian President Zelensky gave an interview to the Associated Press, the largest and most respected US news agency, in which he delivered a harsh message to NATO supporters and above all to Washington. He reiterated that the conflict in the Middle East is diverting attention from the Ukrainian cause, but above all he denounced the lack of weapons for the soldiers on the front. A thrust that the White House officially ignored, there was no official response. Moreover, on Monday at the NATO summit of foreign ministers, Antony Blinken reiterated the unwavering US support for the Ukrainians as long as necessary.

However, clarifications arrived from John Kirby, spokesperson for the US National Security Council who politely and specifying that he “did not want to question Zelensky’s words”, thus argued the US position. «We have always given military support at every level and at an incredible pace, every aid package was decided and sent following consultations with the Ukrainian generals».

The decision on which weapons to send and which not to send has always followed a clear path: the Pentagon assessed the situation on the ground together with the Ukrainians and based on this the needs were decided on the most useful type of weapon to counter the Russians. There was the Stinger season; the one where Javelins became precious; then the short and medium range missiles; up to the Abrams tanks and then the F16s on which the Administration opened up pilot training. The belief of military experts is that the F16s cannot be useful at the moment, among other things, well beyond the dozens available would be needed for them to be effective.

Kirby then assured that the US “has done everything possible for Ukraine’s security not only by intervening directly but also by forming a pro-Kiev international front”. The appointments in Ramstein of the Contact Group led by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the position reiterated by Blinken of support for as long as necessary should be read in this light. As regards the fears that US radars are essentially aimed at Jerusalem and Gaza, Kirby reassured that Ukraine “is at the top of Biden’s concerns”.

Beyond Zelensky’s statements, the Administration’s real problem is not in the Ukrainian trenches, but in Congress where over one hundred Republican deputies are against financing the conflict. They ask that the funds be commensurate with important allocations and concrete policies to combat illegal immigration on the border with Mexico; and they also want to see a strategy to end the war.

Kirby acknowledged that the “security package is shrinking and Congress needs to pass a temporary measure.” Furthermore, there are fears in Washington that the lack of action sends a very bad message both to European allies and especially to Putin.

Last week some Administration sources hinted that the conflict is now in a stalemate from which it is difficult to escape. And this despite a gigantic effort by the USA. Some figures: comparing the aid – military and financial – provided to Ukraine in 2021 with what was allocated in the past to support other countries, the spending for Kiev – as a percentage of GDP – doubles that for Israel in 1979 for example and is by far long at the top. Ukraine in 2021 was the largest recipient of aid with 76.8 billion dollars ahead of Israel 3.3 billion, Jordan, 1.6 billion. A disproportion that pushed several deputies to stiffen when faced with the Biden Administration’s proposal to allocate 61.4 billion dollars within the 106 billion package sent to Capitol Hill in October and still lying there awaiting discussion.

Complicating the scenario is the counteroffensive. As of October 12, Ukraine – the report is from the CSIS study center in Washington – had advanced on average 90 meters per day on the southern front at the peak of the offensive. Russia, which has lost ground, has however managed to extend the minefields in various areas. According to experts, the Ukrainian offensive, which began in June, still has a chance of success but must be supported more by Western countries.