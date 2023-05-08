“Unfortunately, the evil has returned. Although now another aggressor, the goal is the same: enslavement or destruction,” the Ukrainian president wrote on Telegram

“As then together we destroyed evil, so now together we are destroying a similar evil. Sadly, evil has returned. Though now another aggressor, the goal is the same: enslavement or destruction. And just as then we relied on united strength of free nations, so now let’s fight against evil together with the free world, together with free Europe. And we will prevail! It will be our Victory Day! The Victory Day of Ukraine”. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote on Telegram, announcing that today he presented a bill to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) proposing that May 8 be the Day of remembrance and victory over Nazism in the Second World War.

“It is May 8 that most nations of the world remember the greatness of their victory over the Nazis. It is May 8 that the world honors the memory of all those whose lives were taken by that war. It was on May 8 the Act of unconditional surrender of the Wehrmacht came into force,” he added.