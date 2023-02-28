“We need planes.” Ukraine needs fighter jets to defend against attacks by Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterates the request to the West with an explicit message on Telegram. “The day started with an attack by Iranian drones. Most of them were shot down. Eleven out of fourteen. Sadly, they also struck. Three employees of the state emergency service in Khmelnytskyi were injured, two died,” he says Zelensky.

“That’s why we need an air defense component – modern fighter planes, so that the entire territory of our state can be protected from Russian terror. Air defense is complete when it is ensured, in particular, by aviation. Modern aviation,” he adds.

“Our pilots, together with our defense systems, together with all the soldiers and specialists of our air force, are already doing a great job. But we will be able to fully protect the sky when the taboo of aircraft in relations with our partners,” says the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky also dwells on the situation in Bakhmut, the city for weeks at the center of the clash between Ukraine and Russia. The situation in the area “is becoming more and more difficult. The enemy is constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions, to protect and defend them,” he says. “Our soldiers defending Bakhmut’s line are true heroes.”

To complete the picture, the words of Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the armed forces. “Bakhmut remains the epicenter of the enemy’s attack”, Russian forces “are concentrating to break through our defense. In particular, in the areas of Dubovo-Vasylivka, Yahidne, Ivankivske and Pivnichne. There were 300 attacks of various types of artillery and multiple rocket launchers in the area. 60 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy lost 63 servicemen killed and 141 wounded of varying severity”.