“Ukraine needs an air shield against Russia.” These are the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message on Telegram, after yet another day of attacks in Moscow. “They are using all possible resources against our people who must be protected from Russian missiles. And how? With an air defense shield, only then I can protect my people.” “So I appeal to friendly countries to make them understand that only in this way will we be able to respond to the Russian terror. Find a way – he appeals – to give us a system of protection for our skies”.

“This alone will mean security for millions of people and a strategic realignment of the entire military situation,” Zelensky says in the usual evening video. “The fewer opportunities Russia has to create terror, the more opportunities we will have to return to peace,” he concludes.

THE ATTACK IN AN ELDERLY CENTER – A Russian missile hit an elderly care facility in Stepanivka today. The news was given by the governor of the southern region of Kherson, Yaroslav Yanushevych, specifying that a “geriatric centre” was hit today in the village of Stepanivka. “In the center building, gates were smashed, windows and doors were smashed, and there was damage to the roof and porch. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.”

THE MASSACRE OF CHILDREN – Rescuers have recovered the body of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy from the rubble of a Russian attack on a three-story residential building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region. This was announced by the governor of the region Valentyn Reznichenko. In total, four people were killed in yesterday morning’s attack in Kryvyi Rih, Reznichenko said. 13 others were injured including four children.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, 450 children have been killed and at least 863 injured. This was reported by the Attorney General’s office, stressing that these numbers are not definitive, since an effective verification of the number is complicated in war zones.

INFRASTRUCTURE TARGET – CIA Director Bill Burns said he believes Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure will continue, even as the agency anticipates a “reduced pace” of fighting during the winter. For now, he said, the CIA does not see an immediate way to negotiations to end the conflict: “We don’t believe that the Russians are serious about real negotiations at the moment.”

Russian forces are also likely to step up their attacks on Kiev to fuel public unrest in the capital, according to the US Institute for the Study of War, but these rocket attacks are unlikely to break Ukraine’s will. “Russian attacks continue to pose a significant threat to Ukrainian civilians, but do not increase their ability to conduct offensive operations in Ukraine,” the study said.