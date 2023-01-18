”We did not start this war, but we will end it”. This was stated by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky speaking via video link at the World Economic Forum in Davos and underlining that Ukraine is acting ”resolutely and strongly”. Insisting on the need to supply further weapons to Ukraine, Zelensky said he “believes that Russia has already won its place among the terrorists and this will no longer depend on its leadership”.

Before starting his speech, the Ukrainian president asked the participants to observe a minute’s silence for the victims of the helicopter crash. ”I’m not worried” he said, answering a question linked to the death of the Ukrainian interior minister and his deputy today in Bovary, near Kiev.

”The time that the free world uses to think is used by the terrorist state to kill”, he adds, asking for an increase in the ”speed of the decision-making process” for sending new weapons to Ukraine. In particular, Zelensky called for the ”supply of western tanks so that they anticipate another invasion of Russian tanks”. The Ukrainian president then argued that the Western powers have shown themselves to be too ”hesitant” in acting against Russia, even if they have always made the right choice. ”Tyranny is overtaking democracy” he underlines.

”The winter slowed down the progress of the war,” he explained. “Everyone gets tired: nature, people and, thank God, the enemy too.” In video link, Zelensky said he was ”grateful to all our warriors, those alive and those we have lost for their courage”. ”It is really hard, but we are also strong within the nation. We are united, we are organised, because we are motivated”, he concluded, thanking the Western allies for their support.