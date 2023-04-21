Ukraine deserves to join NATO and awaits an official invitation in July at the Vilnius summit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky compiles the Kiev calendar after meeting with Jens Stoltenberg, general secretary of the Atlantic Alliance. In Ramstein, Germany, in a few hours the countries that support Ukraine will discuss new aid in view of the spring counter-offensive in the war with Russia. “The defense of Ukraine: this was discussed with the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, in Kiev. Defense of the entire rules-based international order. Protection of life,” says Zelensky in his evening message entrusted to Telegram.

“We are preparing for the Ramstein meeting,” he said, referring to the contact group meeting scheduled for today at the US base in Germany. Kiev will ask for new aid, especially for air defense. “Mr. Stoltenberg’s position is important. We are preparing for our active actions at the front – they are inevitable, ”he says. “We are preparing for the NATO summit in Vilnius, scheduled for this summer”, he adds, referring to the appointment of 11 and 12 July. “But its content is already being worked out precisely in these meetings, in the contacts of various levels that we conduct with our partners. Neither the majority of Ukrainians, nor the majority of Europeans, nor the majority of inhabitants of the entire NATO space will understand the leaders of the Alliance, unless a well-deserved invitation to join the Alliance is addressed to Ukraine in Vilnius”.

“Ukraine has done everything to ensure that the request is met. It is difficult even to say which contribution to Europe’s Euro-Atlantic security is greater than what is guaranteed by our soldiers. Ukrainian men and women defend freedom with their lives. Thanks to all the partners who support us in this”.

BIDEN – Joe Biden and Ursula von der Leyen had a telephone conversation in which they spoke about the recent “trip to Beijing by the president of the EU Commission and their shared commitment to maintain the rules-based international order, human rights and fair practices commercial”. The White House announced it in a statement, adding that the two leaders “reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”.

The meeting also reaffirmed “the commitment of the United States and the European Union to ensure that Ukraine has the economic assistance it needs and to continue working together to impose the price of Russian aggression on the Kremlin”. “The two leaders also discussed ongoing joint efforts to accelerate the transition to clean energy-based economies.”

LAVROV – “The United States has launched a crusade against Russia, against its legitimate interests, against its culture and traditions,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who once again accused the White House of “inundating of arms” Ukraine. And he reiterated that relations between Washington and Moscow are now reduced to an all-time low. “We don’t have any special relationship at the moment, we only discuss issues of necessity that arise at our embassies,” he said.

MACRON – In the telephone conversation with Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron “presented the results obtained with his visit to Beijing and Caton, China had a role to play in contributing, in the medium term, to an end to the conflict in compliance with the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations”. This is what the Elysée reported in a statement in which it underlined that the two leaders “agreed on the importance of continuing to involve the Chinese authorities on this basis”.

“The Head of State also underlined the important contribution of the European Union in support of Ukraine which exceeds, combined the civil and military aspects, 67 billion euros – continues the note from the French presidency – and also recalled the “It is important that Europeans continue to arm themselves in order to assume their responsibilities in sharing the burden of transatlantic security. France – adds the note – would do its full part, with its new law on military planning”. In the talk, the two presidents also “shared the same will to strengthen ongoing cooperation and uphold international law, including freedom of navigation, throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” the Elysée statement concludes, adding that Biden and Macron “also had an exchange on the extremely worrying situation in Sudan”.