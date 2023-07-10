“It is clear, it is a logical discourse: when Ukraine reaches the administrative border with the Crimea peninsula temporarily occupied” by Russia, “it is very probable that Putin will be forced to seek dialogue with the civilized world, contrary to what happened before the invasion, because it will be weakened”. The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky outlines the scenario for starting real negotiations with Vladimir Putin’s Russia: the picture, he says in an interview with Abc, will change with the arrival of Kiev’s armed forces on the borders of Crimea.

In general, Ukraine’s counter-offensive does not appear to be progressing at the pace and results hoped for in the spring. “Today the initiative is in our hands,” says Zelensky. “We are advancing, not as fast as we would like but we are advancing. War will end when there is justice and peace, when we regain our territorial integrity. The end of the crucial phase of hostilities and the freezing of the conflict would not mean the end of the war. Ukraine already has its place in the world, that’s a fact. We are a country that enjoys respect, which is fighting for values, for rights, for freedom and for democracy”, he continues.

US President Joe Biden, who has just announced the supply of cluster munitions to Kiev, has guaranteed support for Ukraine as long as it is needed. In a year and a few months, the United States will be voting to elect the president. If Donald Trump were to win, convinced he could end the war in 24 hours, what would happen?

“It is an internal matter, it is up to the Americans to decide and I do not want to interfere. It is important for us to maintain bipartisan support for Ukraine. We understand that there are some dangerous signals coming from some politicians in the US in relation to a reduction of the assistance to Ukraine. The desire alone to end the war is splendid, but this desire should have a real basis. Donald Trump has already had these 24 hours in his life. We were at war, not a total war – he says referring to the situation in Donbass – but he had that time on his hands. He evidently had other priorities,” says Zelensky.

Kiev does not fear an attack from the north and in particular from Belarus, where Evgheny Prigozhin’s Wagner could find fertile ground, after the abortive June uprising in Russia. “According to intelligence information” Prigozhin “became a political figure. For me, this was his primary goal. Why did he stop” 200 km from Moscow? “I don’t know for sure. They have decided to stop, Putin has no military power inside Russia, its civilian population is not protected -he says-. It’s a signal, there could be a new uprising in Russia. And there are many people who could support it.”