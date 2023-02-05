”The decision of the National Security and Defense Council on sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry has been implemented”. This was announced by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky himself with a post on Facebook, referring to the decree on sanctions against Russian companies operating in the nuclear sector.

”This – he says – is not the last decision in this sector. Russia is the only country in the world that allows its military to bomb nuclear power plants and to use nuclear power plants as cover for bombing. Russian missiles have repeatedly trajectored over Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. Furthermore, the terrorist state uses the nuclear industry as one of the elements of external expansion to put pressure on other states and create threats to the sovereignty of other states. All of these are reason enough to subject the Russian nuclear industry to global sanctions. And we are working on this with our partners”.