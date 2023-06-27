”The Ukrainian armed forces are advancing in all directions”. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly speech after visiting the troops in Donetsk and hailing the successes of the counter-offensive. “Today our fighters advanced in all directions and this is a happy day,” Zelensky said. “I wish the guys more days like this,” he added after meeting the soldiers in Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhya regions at south of Ukraine.