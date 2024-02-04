“War can come to you because we are dealing with Putin. And when it comes no one will be ready, the European armies are not ready, it will be a shock, where is the guarantee that NATO will react promptly? who's talking about it? nobody”. This was said by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the exclusive interview with the director of Tg1, Gian Marco Chiocci, answering the question on what he feels like saying to those who, in Italy and in other European countries, say they are tired of sending weapons to Ukraine. The war with Russia has been going on for 2 years.

“Today's Ukraine is different, closer to Europe. Today Ukraine has a stronger army, is equipped with Western means, we are more experienced – adds the Ukrainian president -. Sometimes we are a little tired, sometimes perhaps arrogant at times, but we cannot give Russia the chance to prevail thanks to its tools“.

Zelensky, when asked about relations with Italy, highlights that he has a “very positive” attitude towards former Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “Mario helped us a lot for the EU candidacy”, “Meloni is a very serious and very strong person”, he “influenced the decision to open negotiations for accession to the EU. Italy is on our side”.