The war in Ukraine will go on “until victory. When we win, the war will stop. Or Russia can stop the war, returning to its territory and leaving ours”. This was stated by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, in Bulboaca on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit. NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg “supports us”, but “We need the unity of the whole alliance. We are working on it, “he adds, emphasizing that”Kiev is ready to join NATO”.

”We are waiting for NATO to be ready. And I think security guarantees are very important not only for Ukraine, but also for our neighbors, for Moldova, because of Russia and its aggression against Ukraine, and the potential aggression by part of Europe”, added Zelensky speaking alongside the Moldovan president Maia Sandu.

“Ukraine keeps Moldova safe today and we are very, very grateful to it”, said Sandu for his part, agreeing to support the creation of a special international tribunal to try ”those who have committed crimes of aggression’ ‘ against Ukraine.

All NATO allies agree on the fact that Ukraine will join the Alliance and “it is not up to Moscow to veto NATO enlargement”, meanwhile NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said from Oslo. “All allies agree that the most urgent and important task now is ensure that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign and independent nation“. “We must ensure that history does not repeat itself – he added – we must have a framework that provides guarantees for the security of Ukraine after the end of the war”.

In press statements with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Stoltenberg reiterated that “our support for Ukraine” is one of the main themes of today’s meeting, namely “how to sustain and increase support, but also how to respond to the aspirations of Ukraine’s NATO membership”.

According to Stoltenberg, who thanked Blinken for his “personal commitment” and “for everything the US does to strengthen the transatlantic link and support” Ukraine, “all the Allies agree that NATO’s door is open, as we demonstrated with Finland and Sweden”, and “on the fact that NATO allies and Ukraine will decide when the right time will be” because – he repeated – “it is not up to Moscow to decide on NATO enlargement”.

Making sure that “Ukraine prevails”, said the NATO secretary general, is crucial because “it is only with an independent and sovereign Ukraine in Europe” that the question of membership can be addressed and “we also know that it will be a issue that we will have to deal with one way or another when the war is over.”