“Last year we celebrated Easter at home because of the pandemic. Also this year we are not celebrating the resurrection of Christ as we used to do. Because of another virus. Because of the plague called war. But both threats are. united by one thing: nothing can defeat Ukraine “. Thus Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky to the Ukrainians in a video for Orthodox Easter shot in the Cathedral of Saint Sophia, which remained standing during the bombings and explosions of the Second World War.

“At Easter we ask God for a great grace to make our great dream come true: this is another great day, the day when great peace will come to Ukraine. And with her eternal harmony and prosperity. With faith and trust in this, I wish Happy Easter to you all. Take care of yourselves, take care of your loved ones. Take care of Ukraine! Christ is risen! He is truly risen! “. It was the message of good wishes spread by the Ukrainian president through his Telegram channel.

“I had an important telephone conversation with President Erdogan. On the eve of his talks with Putin, I stressed the need for the immediate evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, including from Azovstal, and the immediate exchange of troops trapped” in the steel plant, had previously written on Twitter Zelensky, referring to the conversation he had with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with whom he also raised the questions relating to “the defense capabilities of Ukraine and global food security, threatened due to the blockade of navigation in the Sea Black”. “I discussed the negotiation process, the coordination with Turkey and other countries of the security guarantees for our country,” he wrote.