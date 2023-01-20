“We will still have to fight for the supply of modern tanksbut every day we make it more evident that there is no alternative“. This was stated on Telegram by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the lack of agreement with Ramstein on the supply of German-made Leopard tanks. Today’s meeting, Zelensky added, “in general will strengthen our resilience”, underlining that ” our partners have a principled attitude: they will support Ukraine as much as necessary for our victory”. The Ukrainian president finally thanked all the countries that “clearly supported the Ukrainian position in the discussions that took place”.

Germany has not taken any decisions on the supply of Leopard tanks to Kiev at the moment, drawing criticism from Poland in particular. According to the Polish foreign minister, in fact, German indecision is paid for in blood by the Ukrainians. “Arming Ukraine to repel Russian aggression is not a decision-making exercise. Ukrainian blood is really being shed. This is the price of hesitation over the supply of Leopards. Action is needed now,” Minister Zbigniew wrote on Twitter. Rau. Poland has already said it is willing to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but it cannot do so without the approval of Germany, which sold them to it.

On the issue of supplying Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, representatives of the Contact Group for Ukraine met today in Ramstein, on the sidelines of the meeting of Defense Ministers of the Contact Group Countries that own these tanks. This was announced by the Defense Ministry in Lisbon in a statement, in which it refers that “Portugal participated in the meeting convened by Ukraine and Poland, which was attended by the countries that own these means (Leopard 2)”.

Lisbon offered “training for this type of combat vehicle and expressed the Portuguese government’s readiness to identify, in coordination with its partners, ways to support Ukraine with this capability”.

For his part, the spokesman of the Security Council of the White HouseJohn Kirby assured that “the US is working in close contact with Kiev and with its allies” but “these are decisions that each country must make for itself, we don’t put pressure on anyone and nobody does them to us”.

Recognizing that for Ukraine to send tanks, and armored vehicles in general, “is a critical and important need” in a battlefield like the Donbass, Kirby recalled that the new US package includes “500 vehicles armored”. As for the Abrams, which are not included in this package, he recalled that they are “a powerful vehicle, very expensive to operate and maintain and that requires a lot of training”.