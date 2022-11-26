President Volodymyr Zelensky said the number of users affected by power outages in Ukraine had halved since Nov. 23, from 12 million on Wednesday, the day of Russia’s last massive attack on energy infrastructure, to six million on Nov. 26. . He announced it in the usual evening speech. According to the Ukrainian president, most of the problems are now concentrated in the capital, as well as in the Kiev, Odessa, Lvov, Vinnitsa and Dnepropetrovsk regions.



00:57