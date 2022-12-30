Ukrainian forces are holding their ground against Russian troops in the eastern Donbass region and are making little progress in some areas. This was stated by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his evening video speech. “Overall we hold our positions. There are also some areas of the front where we are advancing a bit,” he said, adding that Kiev has strengthened its anti-aircraft defense capability and will further strengthen it in the coming months.

Meanwhile, massive Russian bombing continues and almost all regions of Ukraine are experiencing power cuts, “but this is nothing compared to what could have happened without our heroic anti-aircraft fire,” Zelensky said on Telegram this morning, describing a ”particularly difficult” situation due to the lack of electricity also in Kiev, Odessa and Kherson, but also in Lviv near the western border with Poland. ”We fight for Ukraine, for the values ​​that unite Europe and the democratic world, for the global value of life. For all that the terrorist state is trying to destroy”, wrote the Ukrainian president posting a photo of the rescuers in action in Ukraine. “It is not easy, it is difficult, but I am confident that we will make it and the Russian aggression it will fail so that all other potential aggressors in the world do not dare to repeat what Russianism does,” he added.

Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, under Russian occupation and annexed by Moscow, today adopted new “constitutions”. This was announced by Denis Pushilin, designated interim leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic, according to TASS reports. “Today – he declared – we are taking part in a historic event. This stage marks the return of Donbass to the heart of Russian cultural and historical tradition, the fulfillment of our hopes, the achievement of the goal for which we have been working for eight long years” . According to Tass, in Donetsk “the 76 deputies present at the meeting voted for the adoption of the constitution” while in Luhansk the parliament “adopted a new constitution with the unanimous vote of the 43 deputies”.