“Together with all our allies and partners, we have achieved such a level of cooperation that guarantees respect for democracy, international law and freedom. There have been attempts to ignore and despise what we value. But now it is impossible.” The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky writes it on Twitter, in Hiroshima where he is participating in the G7.

“Now our power is growing. Anyone who wants to wage aggression against a democratic country sees what the answer will be. And the more we all work together – he remarks – the less likely it is that someone else in the world will follow Russia’s crazy path. But this is enough? Democracy needs more. I think we need clear global leadership of democracy. That’s the main thing we deliver with our partnership.”