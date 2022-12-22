Ukraine: Zelensky, ‘we will celebrate Christmas even in the dark, trust in us enlightens us’

Ukrainians will celebrate Christmas even without electricity. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a historic speech to the American Congress. ”Even if there is no electricity, the light of our self-confidence will not go out,” said the Ukrainian leader. ”Ukraine is alive and well,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine: Zelensky, ‘our land soaked in blood but we will not surrender’

”Ukraine will never surrender” and will achieve ”an absolute victory”. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a historic speech in the presence of the American Congress and triggering a great applause from American legislators. The Russians “use everything” against Ukrainian cities like Bakhmut, where Zelensky has visited in the past few hours, but Ukraine “holds its lines and will never give up”. Zelenksy then recalled that “last year 70,000 people lived in Bakhmut. Now only a few civilians remain. Every inch of that land is soaked in blood. Donbass has changed hands several times in fierce fighting. But the Ukrainians, the Donbass it’s standing,” he said.

Ukraine: Zelensky calls for US tanks and aircraft, ‘allies at risk if Russia doesn’t stop’

US President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Congress for new heavy weapons, namely tanks and planes, which he can use to defend himself against Russian aggression. “I guarantee you that Ukrainian soldiers can use American tanks and planes by themselves,” Zelensky said. ”If we don’t stop them now,” he added, ”it’s only a matter of time” before Russia strikes at other US allies. ”The world is too interconnected and interdependent for anyone to stand aside and feel safe when such a battle goes on,” he added.

Ukraine: Zelensky, ‘our victory will also be a US victory’

”Ukraine’s victory will also be America’s victory”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote it on Twitter, once again thanking American President Joe Biden ”for the warm welcome and I deeply appreciate all the support from the United States and the American people. I am confident that together we will be able to secure a better, prosperous and free future for both of our nations”.

Ukraine, Zelensky in the White House. Biden: “We will help you for a just peace”

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on his first foreign visit to Washington since the start of the Russian invasion, he returns home with a supply of Patriot missiles and the unconditional support of the United States “throughout 2023” and “as long as necessary”. During the joint press conference at the White House, the first important moment of Zelensky’s surprise mission to Washington, President Joe Biden clearly said that Zelensky will “decide how he wants to win” the war, and that only he wants a “just peace“, while Russian President Vladimir Putin, once again called a “bully”, “doesn’t want to put an end to this cruel war”.

Biden also seemed very kind and helpful with Ukrainian journalists. To a reporter who thanked him for “American leadership”, Biden replied: “I already like this guy”, snatching a laugh from the audience of journalists. The president joked a lot, also to break the tension of a very difficult moment, having at his side a leader who showed up wearing heavy field boots and a military sweater.

However, there were predictable moments of great concreteness and messages to the allies and the Kremlin. Biden rattled off the military aid that the United States has guaranteed to Ukraine so far, tens of billions of dollars in armaments, missiles, defensive systems, ammunition, drones, which to list them all have brought an unreal silence to the room.

But the president wanted to recall that the US is not moving alone: ​​”I have never seen NATO and the European Union more united than now. Putin thought he was facing a weakened NATO, instead he found a strengthened NATO”, he underlined the head of the White House. However, he had to admit, Europe “does not seek conflict with Russia”, which is why the idea of ​​sending long-range missiles, as Zelensky has been asking for some time, risks “creating divisions in NATO”.

On what the leader of Kiev called a “fundamental element” of the Ukrainian defense, the Patriot air defense system, Biden said that the US “were forced but they are defense systems and therefore do not represent an escalation”. Now it’s just time of war, then the “after” will come, even if in a distant time.

Zelensky made it clear that “Russia will have to answer for everything it is doing to us” and clarified that “a just peace is one without compromises on territorial sovereignty and freedom”. With the growing doubts among some members of the American Congress, the White House wanted to remind that the road to aid will not be abandoned, as confirmed by the passage for the new 45 billion dollar aid package.

“The American people – Biden insisted, articulating his words – are with you at every step and we will be with you throughout 2023, for as long as necessary”, officially offering a time horizon for the war commitment for the first time .

Zelensky then sent a message to Congress, explaining that he counts on “bipartisan support” that will have to remain, even if from January 3 there will be a new majority in the House, from the current Democrat to the Republican one. But in the White House, and this is the thing that reassures him the most, he will always find a friend, a president with whom, as Biden said at the beginning, “he will always be able to look into each other’s eyes”. What is sanctioned in the White House is not only the friendship between two states, but between two presidents, between two men. “Putin – reiterated the head of the White House – will not win”. And Zelensky, next to him, nodded with conviction.

