“You are grown people. You may very well go on talking like this for another six months, but people in our country die, every day“. Thus Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, interviewed by the German broadcaster Ard, uses abrupt tones on theGerman government hesitation about sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The theme will be at the center of the summit in the American base of Ramstein, in Germany, where the defense ministers of the countries that support Kiev will meet. “We expect strong decisions. And we expect a powerful military support package from the United States”, Zelensky’s words in the usual Telegram message.

The message is received in real time. In a joint statement released by the British Ministry of Defence, the Tallinn Pact (the grouping of Estonia, the United Kingdom, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Slovakia) undertakes “to collectively pursue the surrender of an unprecedented series of donations including tanks, heavy artillery, air defense, ammunition and infantry fighting vehicles to the defense of Ukraine”. In tomorrow’s meeting of the group in defense of Ukraine in Ramstein, “we will urge other allies and partners to follow suit and contribute their own planned support packages as soon as possible to ensure a Ukrainian victory on the battlefield in 2023” , reads the joint note. “We will continue to support Ukraine in the transition from resistance to the expulsion of Russian forces from Ukrainian soil,” they assured.

Meanwhile, Zelensky presses Germany using the TV: “To put it in simple terms: can you send the Leopards or not? Then deliver them!”, he says in the interview, assuring that these tanks will not be used for offensive purposes, but defensive ones. “It’s not that we will attack, if someone is worried about it – he says – these tanks will not enter Russia, we are defending ourselves”. However, Zelensky also had words of gratitude for the help provided so far to Kiev by Germany: “We are grateful. I want everyone to hear it: we are grateful to Germany”. On Telegram, the president also highlights the contribution of other countries: special mention for Estonia, Lithuania, Sweden and Denmark.

GERMANY – The new German Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius, confirms that Germany will not take unilateral action on sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. “We have to wait and see how the situation progresses: we are in dialogue, especially with our transatlantic partners, the United States”, he said in an interview with Rlt. “Just like we have done on all other occasions: the goal is not to go ahead alone”, he added, underlining the need for “concerted” action with the allies. Pistorius then recalled that Germany has been consistently supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict, assuring that it will continue to do so: “Russia must not be allowed to win the war, and Germany will make every necessary contribution to this end” .

Most Germans, 43 percent, are against sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, emerges from a YouGov survey. Only 39 percent of respondents are in favor and 16 percent have no opinion. Germany has transferred more than 2.2 billion euros worth of arms to Ukraine since the start of the war. 33 percent of Germans believe that this is already too much. 24 percent think it’s the right level and 25 percent ask for more material support.

BORN – The commander in chief of NATO forces in Europe considers the possible risk of escalation due to the deliveries of Western tanks to Ukraine to be “manageable”. “Can we manage the risk? Yes, absolutely“, US General Christopher Cavoli told reporters in Brussels, after a meeting of the Military Committee of the Atlantic Alliance. Cavoli made it clear that he does not see the danger that Russia could react with military strikes against NATO allies in case “The Russians are fighting with tanks, so the Ukrainians also need tanks,” said Rob Bauer, chairman of NATO’s Military Committee on the importance of supplying Ukraine with tanks “It is important – he added – both in terms of correspondence with what the enemy has, and to reconquer one’s own territory”.

USA – US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will “press the Germans” to allow the transfer of their Leopard tanks to Ukraine in order to ensure the country “at a crucial moment, the ability” to counter any potential Russian spring offensive. This was stated on CNN by a senior US defense official. “We are very optimistic that we will make progress on this requirement by the end of the week,” the official added.

HOLLAND – Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte said he understands Germany and other countries who want a “grand coalition” to send heavy tanks to Ukraine. In an interview with CNN at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rutte said that “there has been widespread support for sending military equipment. We have sent so much since the beginning of the war. Of course, this debate about the tanks, and the problem here is that this will be the next step in the fight. It may be necessary, but I understand the Germans and others are saying that a broad coalition is needed.”

Rutte noted that it is “crucial” that Ukraine wins the war, but “we must also be honest with Zelensky and tell him that, if it wants tanks, they need to supply them not just from one country, but from a group of countriesThe Dutch prime minister added that he was “quite confident” that Europe and the US could finish their tank debate.