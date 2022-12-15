“I am grateful to all of you who are helping Ukraine overcome the most cynical form of terror that has ever existed on our continent: energy terror,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in liaison with EU leaders meeting at the Council European Brussels.

“Russia’s bet remains on the destruction of our energy infrastructure, our energy industry, and thus on a humanitarian catastrophe for tens of millions of Ukrainians and all our neighboring countries in the EU. Therefore, we still need your support for energy, and therefore for social resilience,” added the leader of Ukraine.

“The next six months will be decisive in many respects in the confrontation Russia has initiated with this aggression. Aggression against Ukraine and against each of you, because Russia’s ultimate goal goes far beyond our border and Ukrainian sovereignty. The next six months will require even greater efforts from us than we have done so far”, he remarked.

“I urge you to support the Ukrainian peace formula. You know all its elements – they are logical, effective and can be implemented already in the next six months. To this end, we are organizing a summit in the near future – the Global Peace Formula Summit. I hope to see all of you in support of peace at this summit”, Zelensky added to EU leaders meeting at the European Council.

“We need support in purchasing the volume of gas that is used to compensate for the damage caused by the Russian attacks”, the Ukrainian president then requested. “It’s about two billion cubic meters of gas,” explained the number one in Kiev.

“The idea of ​​a maximum price for Russian energy exports is extremely useful – he underlined – The stronger this instrument is, the lower the price ceilings will be, the more stable the global energy market will be”. Then the exhortation “to agree effective price limits for oil, petroleum products and gas from Russia”. “These price limits should definitely deprive the terrorist state of the ability to finance the war at the expense of the global market,” she added.