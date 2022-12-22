First official visit abroad by Volodymyr Zelensky since war broke out in Ukraine. The Ukrainian president was received at the White House by US President Joe Biden. Zelensky thanked Biden, US leaders and all Americans for their support in fighting the Russian invasion. “I have good news, coming home. President Biden has announced a new defense support package, about two billion dollars,” Zelensky said. “And the strongest element of this package is the Patriot systems, something that will significantly strengthen our air defense,” he added.



02:07