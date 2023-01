There is ”non-stop” fighting in the town of Soledar, in southern Ukraine, control of which had been claimed in recent days by the leader of the Wagner group. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly speech. “The battle for Soledar, for Bakhmut, for the entire Donetsk region, for the Luhansk region continues unabated, unabated,” Zelensky said.