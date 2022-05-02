“The war” between Russia and Ukraine “will end when we win”. Thus the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, replies to those who ask him when the war will end.

“Trust in Russia’s promises and commitments – underlines the Ukrainian president – is zero. Putin said he would never attack Ukraine and (the Russians, ed) used phosphorus bombs banned in Mariupol, Kharkiv , Zaporizhzhia and elsewhere “.

Zelensky then announced his intention to go to Athens “when we win the war”. “I have visited Greece many times, mainly Rhodes and Crete, but never Athens,” she said.