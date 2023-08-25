Telephone conversation between Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden on Ukraine’s Independence Day. In a post on X, after thanking the American president for his good wishes on the occasion, the Ukrainian president recalled that “the United States has mobilized global support for Ukraine. This crucial leadership has made our struggle possible and has bent the arc of history towards the good. Together, let’s prove that freedom and independence are worth fighting for.” “I thank President Biden, the US Congress and all Americans for this. You can count on Ukraine to protect our shared values,” Zelensky concluded.