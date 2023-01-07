“It’s Satanism.” Thus the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharov, commented on Telegram the decision of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to suspend the citizenship of 13 priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church faithful to the patriarchate of Moscow. The news of the suspension was disseminated by the Ukrinform news agency, which saw the decree signed by Zelensky and which has not been made public, as it contains personal information. Among the recipients is Metropolitan Ionafan of Tulchyn and Bratslav, who also has a Russian passport and is accused of treason. The list includes the vicar of the same diocese, Bishop Serhiy of Ladyzhyn.