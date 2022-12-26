Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed his “formula” for peace in Ukraine with Narenda Modi. This was announced by the Ukrainian president himself on Twitter, specifying that he had spoken with the Indian prime minister to “wish him good wishes for the presidency of the G20”. “It was on this platform that I announced the formula for peace and now I count on India’s participation for its application” added Zelensky who also thanked Modi for his “humanitarian aid and support to the UN” .