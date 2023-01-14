The internal clashes on the Russian front over who gets the most credit for the “tactical advance” on Soledar are a “clear sign of the enemy’s failure”. Volodymyr Zelensky said it, underlining that “after 324 days of full war, everything has changed for Russia: and now they are also sticking to each other’s throats to claim a certain tactical advance”.

“This is a clear sign of failure for the enemy – added the Ukrainian president – and it is a new incentive to put pressure on the occupier and inflict major defeats”. Russia’s defense ministry yesterday said it had captured Soledar, while Ukrainian forces say fighting is still ongoing. The battle for the eastern town has become the subject of confrontation between Wagner’s private militias, whose mercenaries have done much of the fighting, and the Ministry of Defense which claims his role.

“The difficult battle for Donetsk continues – Zelensky concluded in his nightly speech – the battle for Bakhmut and Soledar, for Kreminna, for the other cities and villages in the east of our country continues. Although the enemy has concentrated the bulk of its forces in this direction, our fighters are defending the state”.