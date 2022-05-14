Ukraine-Russia war, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law banning pro-Russian parties. To give the official status are the local media. The legislation expands the list of reasons for banning a political party in court: justification, recognition of legality or denial of armed aggression against Ukraine, including presenting armed aggression by the Russian Federation and / or the Republic of Belarus against Ukraine as an internal conflict, civil conflict, civil war. If the court bans a political force, its properties, funds and other assets become the property of the state.