DUkraine continued to prepare its planned peace summit to end the Russian war of aggression at a major conference in Malta with representatives from more than 60 countries. “Ending Europe’s largest war since World War II with a just, lasting and comprehensive peace will have a major positive impact on other explosive conflicts unfolding around the world,” the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on Saturday . “We are bringing peace closer.” Yermak announced concrete results of the meeting planned until Sunday, without giving details.

According to information from government circles, Germany is represented at “high official levels from the Chancellery and the Foreign Office”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj praised the meeting as a sign of unity against the aggressor Russia. “The unity of the world is what it really takes to defeat the aggressor,” he said in his video message distributed on Saturday evening. He thanked the representatives from 66 countries, including senior security advisers and top diplomats, who supported his “peace formula” for ending the Russian war of aggression, which was first presented a year ago.

In addition to the core demand for a withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, Zelensky’s “peace formula” also includes the release of all prisoners of war, a tribunal for war criminals and security guarantees for the country. The unity of Ukraine’s allies will also help to restore the international legal order, said Zelensky, who also spoke via video message at the talks in Malta. Russia, which derides Zelensky’s “peace formula” as unrealistic, was not invited to the meeting.

Similar to previous conferences in Copenhagen and Jeddah, the topics of energy, food and nuclear safety as well as humanitarian issues and the restoration of Ukraine’s borders will also be discussed.

Ukraine expects Russia’s strategic defeat

The Ukrainian leadership sees its confidence in victory confirmed by the meeting in Malta. “This is truly a demonstration that the world is interested in justice and in a victory for Ukraine,” Yermak said. “Russia’s misrepresentations about a waning interest in Ukraine have not come true.”







Moscow repeatedly criticized the international talks as a “blatantly anti-Russian event.” China, which had launched its own peace initiative as an ally of Russia, is reportedly staying away from the conference this time – unlike in Saudi Arabia in the summer. Brazil and African states had also launched peace initiatives, which were received with skepticism in Ukraine. The USA, Germany and Great Britain as well as the European Union are considered Ukraine’s most important supporters.