War in Ukraine, Zelensky’s tactic continues to damage the pockets of EU citizens. Analyses

The world has been in the hands of for a year now Zelensky. Since the beginning of the war, the former Ukrainian comedian has done nothing but incite and foment conflict each time throwing fuel on the fire and using the soft underbelly of the West and that is its ideological superficiality peppered with politically correct.

Let’s start from causes of war. There is no invasion going on in Ukraine but there is a civil war supported by two factions. The reason is geopolitical. In Ukraine there has been a coup d’état against a democratically elected pro-Russian government. However, one cannot speak of this in the West, on pain of excommunication and social stigma. The founder of the Pink Floyd, Roger Waters. Alessandro Di Battista has written extensively about it, reconstructing historical facts.

The event is known in the West as Euromaidan and culminated in the overthrow of the president Viktor Yanukovych, regularly elected, who had to flee to Russia together with Defense Minister Pavlo Lebedjev in the night between 21 and 22 February 2014. The Ukrainian Parliament judged the escape as abandonment of office and called new elections for 25 May 2014. The pro-Ukrainian won Pavlo Lebedev.

