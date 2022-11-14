the ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskysaid Monday that the reconquest of Kherson marks “the beginning of the end of the war”, during a visit to the city liberated on Friday from the hands of the Russian army.

“This is the beginning of the end of the war”, he affirmed, although he admitted to the press that recovering the territories occupied by Russia is “a long and difficult road.” “It is impossible to kill Ukraine,” she said.

The Ukrainian presidency distributed images of Zelensky in Kherson singing the national anthem with his hand on his chest as the country’s blue and yellow flag was raised next to the city’s main administrative building.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry PeskovHowever, he denied that the Ukrainian leader’s visit had any impact on the status of the Kherson region, which Moscow formally annexed to Russia in a ceremony last month.

“You know very well that it is the territory of the Russian Federation.“, he claimed.

In Kherson, Zelensky said that “the price of this war is high.” “There are people injured, a large number of dead… There was fierce fighting, and the result is that today we are in the region,” he added.

Volodimir Zelensky this Monday in Kherson.

‘Atrocities’

Zelensky on Sunday accused Russian forces of committing “atrocities” in Kherson and said that so far they have documented 400 “war crimes”without specifying if it referred only to that region. Russia has not reacted to these claims.

Kherson was the first major city to fall into Russian hands after the invasion, at the end of February. The forced withdrawal of troops from Moscow due to the Ukrainian counteroffensive represents a new setback for Vladimir Putin.

Despite this, the head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, warned on Monday that “lThe coming months will be difficult” for Ukraine and that Putin’s goal is to “leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter.”

The city of Kherson was the first major urban center to fall to Russian forces and the only regional capital that Moscow’s troops controlled. Its reconquest opens Ukraine a gateway to the entire region, with access to both the Black Sea in the west and the Sea of ​​Azov in the east.

The region was one of four whose annexation the Kremlin announced in September. Putin then promised to use all available means to defend them from Ukrainian forces, hinting at the use of nuclear weapons.

However, US President Joe Biden and his counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in talks at the G20 in Indonesia on Monday that nuclear weapons should never be used, including in Ukraine.

Photo of the meeting between leaders Xi and Biden this Monday.

“President Biden and President Xi reiterated their agreement that a nuclear war must never be wagedto … and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine,” the White House said.

In Kherson, several inhabitants told AFP about the months of Russian occupation and some acts of resistance to show their rejection of being annexed by Russia.

Volodimir Timor, a 19-year-old, spent months with his friends analyzing the movements of Russian soldiers on the streets of Kherson and reporting them to the Ukrainian army.

“You observe carefully and then you go home, write everything down and send it. Absolutely everything: phones, papers, clothes,” this young man, who wanted to be a musician before the war, told AFP. “We reported everything: where their equipment was, where they stored ammunition, where they slept, where they went for a drink,” he recalls.

For their part, the Ukrainian intelligence services said they had arrested a Russian soldier “disguised as a civilian” whose task was to “collect information” and carry out “sabotage” in the city.

In the Lugansk region, the Ukrainian army retook the village of Makiivka, 50 kilometers northeast of the strategic city of Severonetskcontrolled by Russia, the Ukrainian presidency reported on Monday.

And in the neighboring Donetsk region, the Russian military said its forces were gaining ground by capturing the town of Pavlivka.

AFP