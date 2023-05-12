“The Russian occupiers already know they will be defeated“. This is what Ukrainian President Zelensky said in his evening speech. “In their minds they have already lost the war. We have to keep putting pressure, because the feeling of defeat makes them flee, lead them to make mistakes and cause more casualties among their troops,” Zelensky said.

“I am grateful to all those who, despite the difficulties, are returning our land to Ukraine. We are organizing ourselves to give you, the fighters, even more weapons to be able to defeat the aggressor as soon as possible and restore peace”, he adds. “Glory to all our soldiers currently in battle, in combat posts and in combat missions. I thank all those who train our fighters and who treat them after their injuries on the battlefield,” he concludes.