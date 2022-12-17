The “Russians will have enough missiles for many more massive strikes like today’s, but that won’t change the balance of power in the war.” This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his usual evening message, reports UNIAN. The Russians “will still have enough missiles for several such massive attacks”, but “we, on the other hand, will have enough determination to have our say even after these raids”. The Ukrainian leader then thanked the Air Force fighters and all those who protect the Ukrainian sky. “Today’s result is that 60 missiles were shot down – he then specified -. Thank you, soldiers!”. Finally, Zelensky reiterated the need for Western partners to provide Ukraine with a reliable air defense shield. “And I will repeat constantly: dear our partners, find an opportunity to provide us with a reliable air defense shield. This saves people’s lives,” the president said.

Follow live with all the updates on the conflict in Ukraine



00:53