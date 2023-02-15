“We have to make sure that this spring there is a real sense that Ukraine is moving towards victory. This applies to the training of our defense forces, the supply of weapons for our country and our strategic initiative in warfare. Any attempt by Russia to regain the initiative must be resisted. I am confident, we will do it”. So the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram.

“The enemy is already losing so many men, so many resources that it will soon be difficult to find, for example, a soldier in all of Russia. And our task – she emphasizes – is to make sure that there is less and less desire to keep the Ukrainian territories under occupation. The liberation of our land is the goal we work for every day. I want to thank our warriors. Every day your defense allows us to prepare for the future liberation of our cities and communities. We cannot leave a single chance for all occupiers. And we won’t.”

During the press conference with the Swedish premier in Kiev, writes Ukrinform, the Ukrainian president said that Bakhmut is “a living wall” that allows Ukraine to gain time to prepare for the liberation of all territories. According to Zelensky, the “toughest” situation on the front is near Bakhmut, where there has been fighting for months, but also at Vuhledar. “The fortress” Bakhmut continues to resist, “is a living wall of people. We pay a high price for this war. But our people do not fold, they protect this city, they hold their positions, understanding that they are a fortress that allows the rest of Ukraine to prepare for the liberation of all its territories. They stand firm, carry out their mission and kill, which is probably the most important thing today, kill as many enemies as possible,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president has repeated the invitation to his American colleague Joe Biden to visit Kiev. “You know we have invited the president. I think he will be happy to visit Ukraine if he has the opportunity. It would be an important signal of support for our nation,” Zelensky said, responding to CNN. The Ukrainian president then said he was “very grateful” for the “great help” from America. Biden will visit Poland next week, coinciding with the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. He will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda and other regional leaders there.

Tomorrow night Zelensky will speak via video link at the opening of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival. It will be presented by the American actor and director Sean Penn, who is participating in the event with his documentary on Ukraine ‘Superpower’. Zelensky’s speech is “a special honor” for us, said the Festival organizers.